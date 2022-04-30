Patriots Select Defensive Lineman Sam Roberts in Sixth Round

2022 NFL Draft: Patriots select defensive lineman Sam Roberts in Round 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots finally bolstered their defensive line depth in the 2022 NFL Draft during Saturday's sixth round.
The Pats selected Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Sam Roberts with the 200th overall pick.
Roberts, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 293 pounds, tallied 61 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 13 games during the 2021 season. His impressive play earned him the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year award.
He also blocked five kicks in his four-year collegiate career, making him a candidate to make New England's 53-man roster as a special teams player.
Copyright RSN