NFL

Patriots Select Defensive Lineman Sam Roberts in Sixth Round

The Pats selected Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Sam Roberts with the 200th overall pick

By Nick Goss

2022 NFL Draft: Patriots select defensive lineman Sam Roberts in Round 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots finally bolstered their defensive line depth in the 2022 NFL Draft during Saturday's sixth round.

The Pats selected Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Sam Roberts with the 200th overall pick.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Roberts, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 293 pounds, tallied 61 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 13 games during the 2021 season. His impressive play earned him the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year award.

He also blocked five kicks in his four-year collegiate career, making him a candidate to make New England's 53-man roster as a special teams player.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLNew England PatriotsPatriotsNFL draftsam roberts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us