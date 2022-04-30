Patriots Select Defensive Lineman Sam Roberts in Sixth Round

2022 NFL Draft: Patriots select defensive lineman Sam Roberts in Round 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots finally bolstered their defensive line depth in the 2022 NFL Draft during Saturday's sixth round.

The Pats selected Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Sam Roberts with the 200th overall pick.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Roberts, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 293 pounds, tallied 61 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 13 games during the 2021 season. His impressive play earned him the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Northwest Missouri State DT Sam Roberts is the Patriots' pick at No. 200



🏈6-foot-4, 293 pounds



🏈Interior sub-rush projection



🏈38 starts, 184 tackles (47 for a loss), 18.5 sacks



🏈33 1/2 arm length; 81 1/2 wing span



🏈2021 Cliff Harris Award as top non-Division I defender — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 30, 2022

He also blocked five kicks in his four-year collegiate career, making him a candidate to make New England's 53-man roster as a special teams player.