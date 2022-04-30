Patriots Select Michigan OL Andrew Stueber in Seventh Round

Patriots select Michigan OL Andrew Stueber in Round 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has the potential to be a sneaky good one.

The Pats selected Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber with the 245th overall pick in the seventh round Saturday.

Stueber, who impressed at the Senior Bowl, was the leader of a Michigan offensive line that ranked among the best in the nation during the 2021 season. He was a second-team All American selection at right tackle last season. He's also a versatile player with his ability to play both right guard and right tackle. Stueber is listed at 6-foot-7 and 327 pounds.

The Patriots made 10 selections in this draft and three were offensive lineman.

In addition to Stueber, New England also took Chattanooga guard Cole Strange in the first round (29th overall) and LSU guard Chasen Hines in the sixth round (210th overall).