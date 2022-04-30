Patriots select RB Pierre Strong Jr. in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots struck gold at running back in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the selection of Oklahoma star Rhamondre Stevenson.

They're hoping for similar success with one of their fourth-round picks in 2022.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

New England took South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. with the 127th overall pick Saturday afternoon.

Strong was a 2021 first team FCS AP All-America selection after tallying 1,686 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught 22 passes for 150 yards.

I'm no track coach, but pretty impressive he ran as fast as he did with what looked like a labored start. https://t.co/W3tTFi7D1K — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 30, 2022

Strong ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and was a two-time captain at South Dakota State, where he also was a four-year starter. He's drawn some comparisons to former Arkansas Razorbacks star Darren McFadden.

The Patriots entered the draft with pretty good depth at running back, but it's tough to pass up on a prospect with Strong's talent, speed and athleticism.