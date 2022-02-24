Patriots Select Star Linebacker in New 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Patriots select star linebacker in Daniel Jeremiah's new NFL Mock Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's officially 2022 NFL Mock Draft season with the Scouting Combine just a few weeks away and the actual draft scheduled for late April.

The New England Patriots returned to the playoffs last season after a disappointing 2020 campaign. One of the reasons why the Patriots reached the playoffs was a strong 2021 draft class, including quarterback Mac Jones (first round), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (second round) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (fourth round).

Despite the impressive improvement New England showed in 2021, its roster still has plenty of weaknesses to address in the upcoming draft.

Many 2022 mock drafts predict the Patriots to take a wide receiver or a cornerback in Round 1. These projections make a lot of sense because the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wideout and cornerback will be a major problem area if J.C. Jackson leaves in free agency.

NFL.com draft expert Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft goes in a slightly different direction. He predicts the Patriots to select University of Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd with the No. 21 overall pick. Jeremiah describes Lloyd as "long and athletic," then adding "he'll be a tremendous asset in the Patriots' pass defense."

Lloyd tallied 111 total tackles, six passes defensed and career highs with seven sacks and four interceptions in 14 games for Utah last season.

The Patriots need more athleticism and youth at linebacker. Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins are all age 30 or older. New England's defense was way too slow last season, and the linebacker group was a primary reason for that.

Lloyd and Georgia star Nakobe Dean are two excellent linebacker prospects who could be available when the Patriots are on the clock in the first round.

Whether it's linebacker or cornerback, going defense in the first round would be a smart decision by the Patriots. The 2022 draft class is loaded with impressive defensive talent.