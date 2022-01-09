Patriots Sent Air Conditioned Benches to Miami for Dolphins Game

Cool move: Patriots ship custom benches to Miami for Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are pulling out all of the stops to try to reverse their fortunes in Miami.

The Patriots collaborated with the company Dragon Seats to have special air-conditioned benches shipped to Miami for use in their regular-season finale against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, the benches were driven 1,200 miles from the company's Cleveland headquarters to Miami, where they'll provide Patriots players with some relief from temperatures in the high 70s.

The Patriots aren't the first NFL team to employ the "BYOB" strategy this season, as the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys both had custom benches shipped to each other's sidelines for their two matchups this season.

Miami has been a house of horrors for New England in recent years, especially late in the season -- the Patriots have lost six of their last road games against the Dolphins, with five of those losses coming in December or January.

Bill Belichick tried to prepare his club for the warm Miami weather by holding practices inside this week, and perhaps the air-conditioned benches will further help his players deal with the high temperatures.

While the Patriots have already clinched a playoff spot, there's plenty on the line Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, as they can finish anywhere between the No. 2 seed and No. 6 seed in the AFC depending on the outcome.