Patriots Show Support for Damar Hamlin With Message at Gillette Stadium

Pats show support for Damar Hamlin with message at Gillette Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL teams are joining forces to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

The New England Patriots joined the other 31 clubs in changing their social media profile photos to "Pray For Damar" with Hamlin's No. 3 jersey. They also lit up Gillette Stadium in blue with a message on the jumbotron that read, "Patriots Nation stands with Damar Hamlin."

You are in our hearts, #3. pic.twitter.com/8ymnA6Fnea — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2023

Several Patriots players have taken to social media to share their well wishes for Hamlin. Some have donated to Hamlin's toy drive on GoFundMe, which so far has raised approximately $5.2 million. To learn more about Hamlin's fundraiser and donate, you can click here.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the postponed Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. No changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule.

The Patriots are scheduled to visit the Bills for their regular-season finale on Sunday.