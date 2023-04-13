Patriots Sign Free Agent Quarterback Trace McSorley

Patriots sign free agent QB Trace McSorley originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have added a third quarterback to their roster.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday afternoon that the Patriots signed free agent QB Trace McSorley. The Patriots officially announced the transaction shortly after.

McSorley started one game for the Arizona Cardinals last season after Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL against the Patriots in Week 14. He completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 412 yards with zero touchdowns and five interceptions over six appearances for Arizona in 2022.

McSorley also was a backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and 2020. The Ravens selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 27-year-old QB was recruited to Penn State by then-Nittany Lions head coach and current Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. However, O'Brien left to become the Houston Texans' head coach before McSorley played for Penn State.

The Patriots now have starter Mac Jones, backup Bailey Zappe and McSorley on their quarterback depth chart.