Patriots

Patriots Sign Free Agent Quarterback Trace McSorley

By Nick Goss

Patriots sign free agent QB Trace McSorley originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have added a third quarterback to their roster.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday afternoon that the Patriots signed free agent QB Trace McSorley. The Patriots officially announced the transaction shortly after.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

McSorley started one game for the Arizona Cardinals last season after Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL against the Patriots in Week 14. He completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 412 yards with zero touchdowns and five interceptions over six appearances for Arizona in 2022.

Josh Uche weighs in on Mac Jones trade rumors

McSorley also was a backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and 2020. The Ravens selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

U.S. & World

Health & Wellness 5 hours ago

No, Honey Doesn't Cure Pollen Allergies: How to Treat Allergy Symptoms Naturally at Home

Montana 6 hours ago

Montana Moves One Step Closer to Becoming First State to Completely Ban TikTok

The 27-year-old QB was recruited to Penn State by then-Nittany Lions head coach and current Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. However, O'Brien left to become the Houston Texans' head coach before McSorley played for Penn State.

The Patriots now have starter Mac Jones, backup Bailey Zappe and McSorley on their quarterback depth chart.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us