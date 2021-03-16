Patriots Sign Tight End Hunter Henry

The New England Patriots made another big-name free agent signing Tuesday, inking tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, according to ESPN.

Free agency's top two tight ends, Henry and Jonnu Smith, wind up in New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Henry, 26, caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns last season. For his career, he has 196 catches for 2,322 yards and 21 scores.

Henry and Jonnu Smith, who signed with the Patriots on Monday, were considered the top two free agent tight ends on the market.

Tight end has been a weak spot for the Patriots since Rob Gronkowski retired and then came out of retirement and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth round pick last year. Last season, the Patriots tight end corps consisted of veterans Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse and rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

In addition to Smith, the Patriots signed several other key players on Monday, including linebacker Matthew Judon, nose tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Jalen Mills and wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

Monday was the first day of the NFL's free agent tampering window.

The activity left the team transformed, with the NFL Draft still to come.

The team did get a bit of bad news Monday, however, when offensive lineman Joe Thuney signed with the Chiefs for five years and $80 million.