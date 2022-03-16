Patriots

Patriots Signing CB Terrance Mitchell to $3M Contract: Report

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Patriots add CB depth with Terrance Mitchell signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Help is on the way in the New England Patriots' secondary.

The Patriots are signing former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Mitchell has played for five teams over his seven-year career. He started 13 games for Houston last season, recording one interception and 10 pass deflections while forcing three fumbles.

Curran: Sorry Patriots fans, you had your free-agent fun last year

Mitchell also spent three seasons (2018 to 2020) with the Cleveland Browns, where he overlapped with current Patriots front office consultant Eliot Wolf.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Biden Commits $800M in Ukraine Aid; Peace Talks Make Progress

University of the Southwest 11 hours ago

9 Dead in Texas Crash Involving U. of Southwest Golf Teams

While Mitchell's addition certainly isn't a big splash, New England could use cornerback depth after watching J.C. Jackson agree to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mitchell will join a CB room that includes Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us