By Nick Goss

Patriots take Arizona State CB Jack Jones in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots opened Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by adding even more depth to their cornerback depth chart.

The Patriots selected Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round.

Jones is listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He's also 24, which makes him a little older than most of the prospects in this draft class.

Jones played three years with the Sun Devils and tallied 41 total tackles, one sack, six passes defensed and three interceptions over 11 games last season.

Jones' road to the NFL wasn't easy, to say the least:

The Patriots drafted University of Houston cornerback Marcus Jones with the 85th overall pick in the third round. 

Here's the updated group of Patriots cornerbacks:

Cornerback was one of New England's biggest positions of need entering the draft, especially after star defensive back J.C. Jackson left in free agency to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in March.

PatriotsNFL draftJack Jones
