Patriots take Arizona State CB Jack Jones in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots opened Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft by adding even more depth to their cornerback depth chart.

The Patriots selected Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jones is listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He's also 24, which makes him a little older than most of the prospects in this draft class.

Jones played three years with the Sun Devils and tallied 41 total tackles, one sack, six passes defensed and three interceptions over 11 games last season.

The Patriots are taking Arizona State corner Jack Jones at No. 121, per @AlbertBreer.



Started his career at USC. Academic issues. Moved on in 2018 to go to Moorpark Junior College. Eventually landed at ASU. Former five-star recruit. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 30, 2022

Jones' road to the NFL wasn't easy, to say the least:

Jack Jones had a bumpy collegiate career to end up in Foxboro.



* Great start at USC. 12 PBUs and 4 INTs in '17.

* Ruled academically ineligible. Left the team.

* JUCO in '18.

* Arrested for allegedly breaking into a Panda Express in '18.

* Suspended by ASU for fighting in '20. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 30, 2022

The Patriots drafted University of Houston cornerback Marcus Jones with the 85th overall pick in the third round.

Here's the updated group of Patriots cornerbacks:

Patriots cornerbacks



ðJalen Mills

ðMalcolm Butler

ðJonathan Jones

ðMarcus Jones

ðJack Jones

ðMyles Bryant

ðShaun Wade

ðTerrance Mitchell

ðJoejuan Williams — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 30, 2022

Cornerback was one of New England's biggest positions of need entering the draft, especially after star defensive back J.C. Jackson left in free agency to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in March.