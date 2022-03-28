Patriots Talk: Have the Patriots Improved This Offseason? Bill Belichick Tells All

Patriots Talk: Have the Patriots improved this offseason? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots suffered their third-worst postseason loss in franchise history against the Buffalo Bills, 47-17, the last time they took the field.

Have the Patriots gotten better since their one-and-done postseason run?

"We'll find out next year," Bill Belichick said Monday at the annual NFL coaches breakfast. "Hopefully some of the players that we have on the roster will take a step up, but we'll see."

On the latest episode of Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry make sense of Belichick's comments and whether or not the coach himself believes the Patriots are in a better spot now in late March than they were in mid-January.

Patriots Talk: Does Bill Belichick believe the Patriots have gotten better since last year? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Perry noted that he was surprised Belichick didn't give one of his patented generic answers, something along the lines of "we always think we're improving."

Rather, it could have been something resembling the truth.

"I think it's the honest answer, quite frankly," Perry said.

Also discussed in the episode: What's of greater concern for the Patriots right now, the talent on the roster or the coaching?

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube.