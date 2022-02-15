Patriots Talk: If Pats don’t get Bill O’Brien, what’s the plan? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots still have yet to find a replacement for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Shortly after McDaniels left for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job, the Patriots brought back Joe Judge as an offensive assistant. It isn't clear yet whether Judge, who was fired after two seasons as the New York Giants' head coach, will be the one calling plays in 2022.

Bill O'Brien reportedly has been on the Patriots' radar for the OC position, but those rumors have quieted down over the last week. So, if O'Brien doesn't return to New England, who could Bill Belichick rely on to run the offense next season?

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discussed on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"There is enough time for you to do more (to get O'Brien)," Perry said. "If it's not possible, then go get Adam Gase. If that's not possible, maybe Chad O'Shea. Maybe you should make it (tight ends and fullbacks coach) Nick Caley. I mean, what's wrong with -- I thought this was a 'promote from within' sort of organization. ... The guy's almost 40 years old, he's been around for a long time, this is typically how they do it. If I'm a player, I think I'd feel better about Nick Caley being the one taking over that role than Joe Judge swooping in after being head coach for the Giants or Matt Patricia swooping in after being a defensive coordinator and a head coach and having never coached the position at the NFL level.

"This guy's hungry, he's motivated, he's young, he's been around, he's been part of planning these games on the offensive side unlike these other two guys. That, to me, would make a lot more sense than some of the theories we're hearing being floated around now."

Curran mentions a certain ex-Pats wideout spoke highly of Caley on the podcast last week.

"It was eye-opening to me when I was with Julian Edelman last week and first he dismissed the notion of Judge as a playcaller, but then it was eye-opening to hear how well he thought well of Nick Caley and Mick Lombardi," Curran said.

Also discussed in this episode: What did Patriots fans learn from the Super Bowl? What's Belichick's plan as the Patriots' coaching staff attrition continues? Should we be worried about Belichick's lack of a clear plan? And the Super Bowl taught us that Mac Jones needs a new weapon.

