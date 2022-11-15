Patriots Talk: Is Bill Belichick's Job Safe If Pats Miss Playoffs?

Is Bill Belichick's job safe if Patriots miss the playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Given all Bill Belichick has done for the New England Patriots franchise, there's no way he could ever be on the hot seat... right?

Well, the narrative around the longtime Pats head coach could change this upcoming offseason if New England fails to make the playoffs for the second time in three years. It's unlikely, but it isn't totally out of the realm of possibility that owner Robert Kraft could choose to put the franchise in a different direction.

Should we expect any buzz about a coaching change if the Patriots miss out on the playoffs this year? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry debated that question on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"I think they've already won too many games for something seismic to happen with Bill Belichick," Perry said. "If they lose out and they end up going 5-12, maybe that's a different story. But I think we both feel like they'll probably win a couple, a few, a handful of these next games. ...

"If they end up an eight-win team, there's no way Robert Kraft could move on. I don't see it."

Curran agrees, stating that Belichick can go to Kraft with a valid excuse for he and the team's shortcomings since Tom Brady's departure.

"Moving on is so seismic. Even with all the backdrop of a miscalculation on (Tom) Brady and Robert Kraft specifically having to take heat for it in many ways in the public's eyes," Curran said.

"But bottom line, (Kraft) wanted better drafts, he got a better draft. I think Bill's defense would be, 'Look, Robert, I'm tired of watching my assistants climb the ladder and jump someplace else. We lost our entire staff to the Raiders with Josh (McDaniels). We lost is before with (Brian) Flores. We lost it with Joe (Judge). We lost it with Matt (Patricia). I didn't put Nick Caley in charge of the offense for a reason. Yeah, I wish it went better, but I did what I thought we had to do.' I think he can make a very plausible case for why it is what it is.

