Patriots Talk: What If 2022 Season Doesn't Meet Robert Kraft's Expectations?

Patriots Talk: What if this season doesn't meet Kraft's expectations? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft remains optimistic about his team's chances for 2022.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Kraft said he believes the Patriots can compete for another Super Bowl title sooner rather than later.

"I expect it to happen," Kraft said, "as soon as this year."

That's a bold statement about a team that was ousted in the first round of last year's playoffs and has mostly kept quiet this offseason. Kraft doesn't believe the Patriots' inactivity on the transaction wire is a cause for concern.

"I've seen it other years," he said. "People get all excited with the headlines now. But in the end, it's what happens throughout the entire year... [Splash signings] are good for the headlines. But the headlines aren't the substance of what's happening."

Is Kraft setting his expectations too high? Perhaps, but he's made it clear over the years he's a strong believer in Bill Belichick. Would a rocky 2022 campaign affect that trust in his head coach?

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry pondered that question on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast:

"If the Patriots don't see the progress that Robert is hoping to see with Mac Jones, or the progress with some of the guys he alluded to who are in the weeds, wouldn't he more align with the fans and say something's gotta give?" Curran asked. "Because there will be a time when there's a segment -- and there is a smaller segment of crazy fans who are like, 'Gotta get rid of Bill, it's over.' I don't think that's the case, but that group will grow if this is not a great season."

Perry agrees more fans may start to lose faith Belichick, but a down year probably won't be enough for Kraft to part ways with his longtime head coach.

"It will, and if it's not a great season then maybe you become one season closer to potentially ending that relationship," Perry said. "But that, I feel like, is getting ahead of ourselves. I don't think Robert Kraft with Bill Belichick is ever gonna do what Bill Belichick does with players, which is part ways a year or two early rather than a year or two late.

"I think Robert Kraft's hands really would have to be forced, and a 6-11 season in 2022 -- while incredibly disappointing and something that I think Robert Kraft would deem unacceptable -- would not force his hand to let go of the greatest coach of all time."

Also discussed in this episode: More highlights from Kraft's media availability, and what to expect from new Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers.

