Patriots Talk: Which free agent WRs make most sense for Pats? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is finding Mac Jones a new weapon or two a priority for the New England Patriots this offseason?

If the answer to that question is "yes," their wide receiver options on the free-agent market are dwindling. Several wideouts already are off the board including Christian Kirk, Michael Gallup, Mike Williams, and Braxton Berrios.

That said, a few intriguing options remain for New England. Some are more realistic than others. In a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom E. Curran shared who they believe are legitimate WR options for New England in free agency.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Patriots Talk: Which tall WRs and plug-and-play corners are the Patriots chasing? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"Two names I think they would be pursuing are Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Green Bay Packers -- 6-foot-4, ran a 4.3 coming out of college a few years ago, big-play threat for Green Bay, just was never really consistent which could be a red flag. ... The other name is DJ Chark," Perry said. "

He's another guy, 6-foot-4, ran a 4.3, coming out of LSU a few years ago. Unlike Valdes-Scantling, never really played with a great quarterback there in Jacksonville. So, I feel like he might be the better fit because there's some upside there that I think hasn't been realized whereas Valdes-Scantling is a great athlete and I'm sure there's some upside there as well, but he's been working one of the best quarterbacks of all time and he never really, truly broke out."

Curran added a Pro Bowler to the discussion.

"One player who keeps popping up in my mind is JuJu Smith-Schuster," Curran said. "He's 25 years old, he's a big slot. He was so good in his first two years, Bill Belichick called him an elite player. Also talked to him after that matchup in 2019 with the Steelers and told Smith-Schuster what a great player he was. He's 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and played in just five games last year because of a shoulder injury. But he's so young and has such demonstrated ability that even though he can be a lot as an off-the-field personality, he would be the perfect low buy add for the Patriots if it's an $8-10 million deal."

Also discussed in this episode: Devin McCourty is back and it's the right move. Is cornerback a bigger need than WR for the Patriots? And how big of a concern is the LB position?

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube.