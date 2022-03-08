Patriots Talk: Which young players will step up as leaders? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots parted ways with linebacker Kyle Van Noy in a move that clears much-needed salary cap space. But as they move on from a two-time Super Bowl champion, there's a leadership void that needs to be filled.

The linebacker depth chart ahead of free agency is thin with veterans Dont'a Hightower, Jamie Collins, and Ja'Whaun Bentley also set to hit the open market. Other defensive stalwarts becoming free agents include safety Devin McCourty and cornerback J.C. Jackson.

On a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom Curran and Phil Perry discussed how New England's young linebackers will be forced to step up into a leadership role next season.

Patriots Talk: Patriots seem to be clearing the way for young leadership | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Perry mentioned the Patriots looking to get younger on defense, but losing one of their top players on the front seven in the process.

"Your point leads us perfectly into the next conversation which is forcing the hand of leadership," Curran responded. "Forcing the hand of these young players by saying, "Look, we just said goodbye to Kyle Van Noy. He was good. He was a second-round pick last decade. We picked him up, he won Super Bowls here. He got what we were trying to do and he delivered for us. Now it's your turn, Ronnie Perkins, Cam McGrone, Josh Uche."

Coincidentally, Curran spoke with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo at the Super Bowl about the change in leadership in the locker room.

“When you look at our locker room there’s a generational shift happening,” said Mayo. “The same generational shift that happened when (Dont’a) Hightower was coming in with me or when I was coming in with (Tedy Bruschi).

“These are different guys that we’re dealing with and these guys are still learning how to be professionals. Even young guys who came to us from other teams, we gotta make sure these guys are in the right frame of mind. That doesn’t mean giving a rah-rah speech. What I mean is they’re solid on the game plan. They’re solid on the tools that we want to use on the field and that they’re out there playing fast.”

Leaning on the young guns could end up paying dividends for New England just as it has in the past, but Curran notes it's a risky move.

"They're really forcing the hand of guys like Perkins, McGrone, Winovich, Bentley and Uche," Curran said. "I hate to say they're courting disaster because that's so pessimistic. It's not like these guys are gonna walk around out there with their helmets on backwards. But they're pushing it."

Also discussed in this episode: The impact of losing Kyle Van Noy. Making the case to bring back James White. Could Bill Belichick call the offensive plays? Can Patriots transition from a man defense to zone? What to make of the Patriots' interest in Robby Anderson. And would Arkansas WR Treylon Burks be a good pick at 21?

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube.