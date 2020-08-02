New England Patriots

Patriots Tight End Latest Player to Opt Out of 2020 NFL Season

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots won't have Matt LaCosse in the 2020 NFL season.

The 27-year-old tight end is opting out of the upcoming campaign, ESPN's Field Yates reported Sunday. ESPN's Mike Reiss provided additional context on LaCosse's decision:

LaCosse becomes the eighth Patriots player who's opted out amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's the updated list: 

RB: Brandon Bolden
FB: Dan Vitale
C/G: Najee Toran
OT: Marcus Cannon
WR: Marqise Lee
TE: Matt LaCosse
LB: Dont'a Hightower
S: Patrick Chung

LaCosse's absence leaves the Patriots with very little experience at tight end. The depth chart currently includes Ryan Izzo, who the Patriots drafted in 2018, as well as rookies Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi. Both Keene and Asiasi were third-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

LaCosse tallied 13 receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown in 11 games for the Patriots last season.

NFL rumors: Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse opting out of 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

