New England Patriots

Patriots Trail Titans at Half

By Jake Levin

A mixed bag of a first half sees the Patriots down a point to the visiting Tennessee Titans, 14-13.

New England had the ball at the Tennessee 1-yard line, up 10-7, with around 3 minutes left in the first half. But the Patriots couldn't pound it into the end zone on three straight running plays, settling for a Nick Folk 21-yard field goal instead.

Back with the ball, Tennessee rode star running back Derrick Henry to the game-tying touchdown before taking the lead on a Greg Joseph PAT with 0:35 on the clock.

Henry has been an absolute force for the Titans, already over 100 yards on the ground.

The Patriots scored the game's first points on a Folk 36-yard field goal on their opening drive, falling behind 7-3 on an Anthony Frisker 12-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill.

Julian Edelman put the Patriots ahead, 10-7, with a 5-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter.

Since 2001, the Patriots are 21-4 when scoring first in the postseason and have won nine straight playoff games when striking first. They are 5-6 when trailing at halftime, their last win coming in the 2017 AFC Championship Game vs. Jacksonville. New England trailed, 14-10, before winning, 24-20.

The Titans will receive the second half kick.

