Patriots to Host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium in 2021

Patriots' 2021 opponents include Tom Brady and the Bucs

The New England Patriots' 2021 campaign is going to be an interesting one for a number of reasons. For one, their schedule is set to include some intriguing matchups.

The third-place finishers in the AFC East will play each team in their division twice per usual, along with the AFC South and NFC South and the third-place teams in the AFC West and AFC North. That means one of the must-see games on their 2021 schedule will be against ex-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's their full list of 2021 opponents:

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns.

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady returning to Gillette Stadium to face off against Bill Belichick and his former team? Now that will be fun.

Until then, the Patriots will be focused on improving a roster that played to a 7-9 record this season. They'll have the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.