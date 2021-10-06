Patriots

Patriots to Release Stephon Gilmore: Report

By Marc Fortier

The New England Patriots are releasing Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning.

Gilmore, 31, was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6 as he continues his recovery from a quad injury.

Schefter said the move will give the Patriots needed financial flexibility. The team had been working with Gilmore to restructure his contract but the two sides had been unable to come to terms.

He said the market for Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year two years ago, "is expected to be robust."

