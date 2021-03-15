Patriots Make 2 Big Moves, Signing Tight End Jonnu Smith, Nose Tackle Davon Godchaux

The New England Patriots moved quickly Monday to address two key weaknesses from last year's team.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the news broke that the Patriots had reached a deal to sign former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Titans’ TE Jonnu Smith reached agreement with the Patriots on a 4–year, $50 million deals that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The 25-year-old has 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns over 60 career games. Last season, he had 41 catches for 448 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Tight end has been a weak spot for the Patriots since Rob Gronkowski retired and then came out of retirement and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth round pick last year.

Last season, the Patriots tight end corps consisted of veterans Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse and rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

ESPN is also reporting that the Patriots have signed Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux to a 2-year deal worth up to $16 million.

Former Dolphins’ NT Davon Godchaux agrees with the Patriots on a 2-year deal worth up to $16 million that includes $9 million fully guaranteed, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

"Happy but never Satisfied!!" Godchaux said on Twitter after the news broke. "More work to do!!!"

Happy but never Satisfied!! More work to do!!! — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) March 15, 2021

Godchaux, 26, started all five games he played in last season, totaling 14 tackles before suffering a season ending biceps injury in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. He started all 16 games for the Dolphins in the two prior seasons.