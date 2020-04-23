Patriots Trade First Round Pick

In one of the most anticipated drafts in team history, the Patriots decided the first round wasn't worth it.

New England dealt its first-round pick, No. 23 overall, to the Chargers in exchange for a second-round pick (37th overall) and a third-round pick (71st overall) in the draft over the weekend. Los Angeles used the pick to select linebacker Kenneth Murray out of Oklahoma.

The Patriots now have 13 picks scheduled over the rest of the draft, including four in the third round. By trading for the Chargers' second-round pick, New England recouped a draft pick it surrendered in the Mohamed Sanu trade with the Falcons last year.

Since Bill Belichick became the coach of the Patriots in 2000, they've gone without a pick in the first round five times prior to this season.

Patriots without 1st round pick under Belichick



2000-traded for Belichick

2009-traded back, wound up with Darius Butler, Brandon Tate, other picks

2013-traded back, wound up with Jamie Collins, Logan Ryan, Josh Boyce

2016-DeflateGate

2017-traded for Brandin Cooks — Jake Levin (@JakeTLevin) April 24, 2020

The Patriots selected N'Keal Harry with the 32nd overall pick in the first round last season.

Dont'a Hightower and Chandler Jones, drafted in 2012, are the last two first round picks of the Patriots to make a Pro Bowl.

New England did get some good news Thursday night, when center David Andrews announced he's been cleared to play after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs.