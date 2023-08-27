New England Patriots

Patriots trade RB Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive line help

The Patriots selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played mostly on special teams as a rookie.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Pierre Strong Jr.
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are getting some offensive line help, trading running back Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr from the Cleveland Browns, according to Ian Rapoport on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wheatley Jr. has yet to play a snap in the NFL, as he spent last season on the Browns’ practice squad.

According to our own Phil Perry, the Patriots are adding depth at tackle before cutdown day on Tuesday.

