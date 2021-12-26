Patriots Vs. Bills Week 16 Inactives: Damien Harris, Kendrick Bourne Set to Play

Patriots-Bills inactives: Could Damien Harris play a central role? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills could see a whole lot of Damien Harris again Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots running back, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is officially active for Week 16. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been ruled out after landing on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday, so Harris should shoulder the rushing load after racking up 111 yards on 10 carries the last time these teams met in Week 13.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne also is active for New England after being removed from the COVID-19/reserve list this weekend, but fellow wideout Nelson Agholor won't suit up due to a concussion.

Meanwhile, the Bills will be without two of their top four wide receivers in Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, who both were placed on COVID-19/reserve this week.

Here are the official inactive lists for a Patriots-Bills matchup that will decide the current leader in the AFC. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (9-5)

QB Jarrett Stidham

DB Joshuah Bledsoe

CB Joejuan Williams

WR Nelson Agholor

CB Shaun Wade

TE Devin Asiasi

Buffalo Bills (8-6)

RB Matt Breida

TE Tommy Sweeney

DT Star Lotulelei