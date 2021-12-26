Buffalo Bills

Patriots Vs. Bills Week 16 Inactives: Damien Harris, Kendrick Bourne Set to Play

By Darren Hartwell

Patriots-Bills inactives: Could Damien Harris play a central role? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills could see a whole lot of Damien Harris again Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots running back, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is officially active for Week 16. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been ruled out after landing on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday, so Harris should shoulder the rushing load after racking up 111 yards on 10 carries the last time these teams met in Week 13.

Perry: AFC East race comes to a head in clash of contrasting styles

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne also is active for New England after being removed from the COVID-19/reserve list this weekend, but fellow wideout Nelson Agholor won't suit up due to a concussion.

Meanwhile, the Bills will be without two of their top four wide receivers in Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, who both were placed on COVID-19/reserve this week.

Here are the official inactive lists for a Patriots-Bills matchup that will decide the current leader in the AFC. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (9-5)

QB Jarrett Stidham

DB Joshuah Bledsoe

CB Joejuan Williams

WR Nelson Agholor

CB Shaun Wade

TE Devin Asiasi

Buffalo Bills (8-6)

RB Matt Breida

TE Tommy Sweeney

DT Star Lotulelei

