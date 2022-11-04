Patriots Vs. Colts Injury Report: Pats Rule Out Three Players for Week 9 Game

Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cannon started the last two games at right tackle. His absence means that Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste are the best right tackle options entering the weekend. Wynn is tied for the league lead in penalties with seven. James Ferentz replaced Andrews at center in Week 8 and likely will do so again versus the Colts.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Chris Long goes deep on time with Patriots and life in general | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He has missed the last two games. Safety Kyle Dugger also is questionable. He did not play last week against the New York Jets.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who is battling an ankle injury.

Here are the final Week 9 injury reports for Patriots-Colts.

New England Patriots (4-4)

OUT

C David Andrews - Concussion

OT Marcus Cannon - Concussion

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

RB Damien Harris - Illness

CB Jack Jones - Illness

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle

Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)

OUT

CB Tony Brown - Hamstring

QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder

LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral

RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE