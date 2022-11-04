Patriots Vs. Colts Injury Report: Pats Rule Out Three Players for Week 9 Game

Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker.
Cannon started the last two games at right tackle. His absence means that Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste are the best right tackle options entering the weekend. Wynn is tied for the league lead in penalties with seven. James Ferentz replaced Andrews at center in Week 8 and likely will do so again versus the Colts.
Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He has missed the last two games. Safety Kyle Dugger also is questionable. He did not play last week against the New York Jets.
The Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who is battling an ankle injury.
Here are the final Week 9 injury reports for Patriots-Colts.
New England Patriots (4-4)
OUT
- C David Andrews - Concussion
- OT Marcus Cannon - Concussion
- WR DeVante Parker - Knee
DOUBTFUL
- No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
- DL Christian Barmore - Knee
- S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
- RB Damien Harris - Illness
- CB Jack Jones - Illness
- RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring
- LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
- DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle
Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)
OUT
- CB Tony Brown - Hamstring
- QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder
- LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral
- RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle
DOUBTFUL
- No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
- LB E.J. Speed - Ankle
- T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle