Patriots Vs. Colts Week 15 Inactives: Damien Harris Sits for New England

Patriots vs. Colts Week 15 inactives: New England without leading rusher originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
As expected, the New England Patriots will be without leading rusher Damien Harris on Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts.
Harris, who rushed for a season-high 111 yards against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago, had been ruled out of the game in Thursday's injury report.
U.S. & World
Defensive back Joejuan Williams, who played a season-low four defensive snaps against the Bills, is also inactive.
NFL picks Week 15: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Colts showdown
The Colts, meanwhile, will be without their starting center against New England.
Here are the official inactive lists for the Patriots and Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.
New England Patriots (9-4)
QB Jarrett Stidham
DB Joshuah Bledsoe
DB Joejuan Williams
RB Damien Harris
OT Yodny Cajuste
TE Devin Asiasi
Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
DE Ben Banogu
OT Julien Davenport
LB Malik Jefferson
C Ryan Kelly
RB Marlon Mack
WR Mike Strachan