Patriots Vs. Jaguars Injury Report: Nelson Agholor (Concussion) Ruled Out

Patriots-Jaguars injury report: Agholor (concussion) ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will once again be without Nelson Agholor when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's Week 17 game at Gillette Stadium.

The veteran wide receiver was ruled out Friday with a concussion. He has not practiced over the last two weeks and also missed New England's Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots listed eight players as questionable on Friday's injury report, including linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and safety Adrian Phillips (illness/knee). Neither player practiced Friday. New England still has multiple players, most notably linebacker Matthew Judon, on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Jaguars have a pretty light Friday injury report. They ruled out tight end James O'Shaughnessy and listed linebacker Allen Dakota (shoulder) as questionable.

The issue for Jacksonville is it currently has 20 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Although it's possible that some of these players could be activated Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup in New England.

Here are the final Week 17 injury reports for the Patriots and Jaguars.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6)

OUT

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

DOUBTFUL

None

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

DB Kyle Dugger, Hamstring (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring (LP)

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee (DNP)

CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh (LP)

S Adrian Phillips, Illness/Knee (DNP)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-13)

OUT

TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

None

QUESTIONABLE