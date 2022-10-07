Patriots Vs. Lions Week 5 Injury Report: Mac Jones Doubtful for Sunday

Patriots-Lions injury report: Mac Jones doubtful for Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It looks like it will be Bailey Zappe time in Foxboro for Sunday's Week 5 game vs. the Detroit Lions.

The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback is expected to get the start as starter Mac Jones was officially listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. It would mark Jones' second consecutive game missed due to a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 3.

Tight end Jonnu Smith also is doubtful to suit up after suffering an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) have officially been ruled out.

Six Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) and cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring).

The Lions will be without star running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle). Their top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is among six Detroit players listed as questionable.

Here's the full Friday injury report for the Patriots and Lions.

New England Patriots (1-3)

OUT

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder (DNP)

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

QB Mac Jones - Ankle (LP)

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle (LP)

QUESTIONABLE

S Kyle Dugger - Knee (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee (LP)

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (DNP)

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs (LP)

OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip (LP)

Detroit Lions (1-3)

OUT

WR Quintez Cephus - Foot (DNP)

WR D.J. Chark - Ankle (DNP)

DL John Cominsky - Wrist (DNP)

DE Charles Harris - Groin (DNP)

T Matt Nelson - Calf (DNP)

RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE