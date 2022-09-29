Patriots Vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Misses Second Straight Practice

Patriots-Packers injury report: Mac Jones misses another practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Mac Jones might still believe he has a chance to suit up vs. the Green Bay Packers, but a lot will have to change between now and Sunday for that to happen.
The New England Patriots quarterback unsurprisingly missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday. His return timetable remains unclear following his severe high-ankle sprain suffered in New England's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. If Jones is indeed ruled out, veteran QB Brian Hoyer will get the start.
The only change on the Patriots' Thursday injury report was offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste missing practice after being limited on Wednesday with a thumb issue. Like Jones, defensive end Lawrence Guy missed his second straight practice.
Here's the full Thursday injury report for the Patriots and Packers.
New England Patriots (1-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- OL Yodny Cajuste - Thumb
- QB Mac Jones - Ankle
- DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
- S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
- S Kyle Dugger - Knee
- DL Davon Godchaux - Back
- LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
- WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
- CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
- S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
FULL PARTICIPATION
- None
Green Bay Packers (2-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- CB Jaire Alexander - Groin
- T David Bakhtiari - Knee
- TE Marcedes Lewis - Groin
- T Caleb Jones - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
- G/T Elgton Jenkins - Knee
- WR Allen Lazard - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
- RB AJ Dillon - Knee
- LB Jonathan Garvin - Hip
- WR Christian Watson - Hamstring