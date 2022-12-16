Patriots Vs. Raiders Injury Report: Jalen Mills Ruled Out for Week 15 Matchup

Patriots injury report: Mills out, Stevenson questionable vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have already ruled out three starters ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) each will be sidelined for the Week 15 matchup. The good news for New England is running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) are listed as questionable and will have a chance to suit up. They were limited participants in Friday's practice in Arizona.

The Raiders ruled out guards Alex Bars and Rock Ya-Sin due to knee injuries. Star running back Josh Jacobs is questionable with quad and hand issues.

Here's the complete injury report for the Patriots and Raiders heading into the weekend.

New England Patriots (7-6)

OUT

CB Jalen Mills, Groin (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back (LP)

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle (FP)

RB Damien Harris, Thigh (LP)

CB Jack Jones, Knee (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle (LP)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-8)

OUT

G Alex Bars, Knee

CB Rock Ya-Sin, Knee

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE