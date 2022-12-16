Patriots Vs. Raiders Preview: Five Matchups to Watch in Week 15 Showdown

Perry: Five crucial matchups that will determine Pats-Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

TUCSON, Ariz. -- When the Patriots and Raiders met for joint practices out in Nevada back in August, it was a tale of two workouts.

On Day 1, the Raiders dominated. Davante Adams couldn't be stopped. The Las Vegas defense had its way with Bill Belichick's club. On Day 2, the Patriots offense -- which had already exhibited more than its share of flaws in training camp practices leading up to that week -- showed signs of life.

And they acted like it.

Mac Jones celebrated enthusiastically with pass-catchers after red-zone period touchdowns. High-fives. Flying hip-bumps. They were the kind of celebrations that had been missing from Patriots on-the-field sessions up to that point in the summer.

Finally some progress had been shown, but it looked like the Patriots were so desperate for some positivity that they were trying to savor it as best they could, hoping it might lay a foundation of optimism upon which they could build for the regular season.

Didn't work out that way. The Raiders have run into a buzzsaw of a season, too, it turns out. And now here we are, on the precipice of a reunion between these two teams, and the Patriots are facing what feels like a must-win.

Of their last four remaining games, Sunday's appears to be the most winnable for the Patriots, and if they win it they'll remain very much alive and in the hunt for a postseason berth. If not, winning two of three against the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills -- all ahead of the Patriots in the conference standings -- seems unlikely.

Even with a win, the Patriots will need to show that they're capable of getting one more to have a chance at an 18th game. And to show that they're capable will mean, in all likelihood, that they prove they can be explosive offensively. That's what they'll need to be to run with the excellent offenses hailing from Cincinnati, Miami and Buffalo.

In some ways, that means style points matter this weekend. Lucky for Jones and his teammates, they'll face weather conditions and a defense (Vegas is 29th in the red-zone) conducive to scoring. Can they take advantage? Since that second joint practice in Vegas over the summer, the confidence-building moments for this Patriots offense have been few and far between.

Let's get to the matchups that'll decide this thing...

Matchup to win the first half

Josh Jacobs vs. Ja'Whaun Bentley

Josh Jacobs has been so good of late, Josh McDaniels said on Friday that his teammates demanded he be named a captain. No one has more rushing yards this year (1,402), and among the gaggle of true workhorse backs in the league (nine backs with at least 200 attempts this year), no one averages more yards per attempt (5.2). He's PFF's highest-graded back, and he drew all kinds of praise from Bill Belichick earlier this week.

"Strong, tough kid to tackle," Belichick said. "Has got good contact balance. Very powerful guy. Has good patience. Sees the hole. Sees lanes, and as we saw, has breakaway speed. He's been able to go the distance and create some explosive runs, not just five and six-yarders, but he's had some home runs too.

"He's got that kind of ability. Runs inside. Runs outside. And has good vision. Again, good contact balance. He gets a lot of two, three, four extra yards after the first guy hits him, just because of his ability to play with a good pad level and play strong. Has good ball security, that's another great thing about him is he takes good care of the football. As their entire team does, I mean they don't fumble. All year you can barely find a fumble on film."

The Patriots have been excellent against the run this season, particularly against more traditional running games that don't feature mobile quarterbacks -- like Vegas. Excluding their matchups against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens and Justin Fields and the Bears, they've allowed just 3.7 yards per carry this season.

If the Patriots can't bottle up Jacobs early, though, it could make for an exceedingly long day. It'll be up to the big bodies of Belichick's defensive front -- including old-school thumping linebackers like Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai -- to take on the Raiders' downhill running game that features Jacobs and former Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson.

"It gives you those glimpses, for sure," Bentley said when asked if this felt like an old-school matchup. "Bringing back the I-formation and things like that. It's always good to see those kinds of things. That's kind of what I grew up on. We're excited. I'm excited. I'm excited about it."

Matchup that will surprise you

Hunter Henry vs. Patrick Graham

The Patriots could put Hunter Henry to work as a receiver in this one, which would qualify as somewhat of a surprise. Since Mac Jones regained his role as the full-time quarterback in New England, Henry hasn't seen more than five targets in a game. He's averaged just 3.2 targets per game in his last six.

The reason he may be busy target-wise? No. 1, the Patriots could use the pass-catching help with Parker ruled out and Jakobi Meyers questionable. No. 2, the Raiders are softest where Henry makes his living. They are sixth in completion percentage allowed and seventh in rating allowed to tight ends (111.2), per Sports Info Solutions. The Raiders also allow the second-highest quarterback rating on targets to the middle of the field (112.2), per SIS. They're fourth in completion percentage over the middle of the field, seventh in yards per attempt over the middle of the field and third in expected points added per play allowed over the middle of the field.

In a game where the Patriots will likely have to try to be more aggressive, getting Henry involved over the middle and up the seams could prove to be a fruitful strategy.

Matchup that will bring you joy

Patriots pass rush vs. Raiders offensive line

If you thought the Patriots offensive line was a hodgepodge group at times this season, have a look at what the Raiders have dealt with. Alex Bars has already been ruled out for Sunday, which could bump former Patriots lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from right tackle to right guard. That may leave rookie seventh-round pick Thayer Munford Jr. to have to start out on the edge. Rookie third-rounder Dylan Parham is their starter at left guard and has had an up-and-down year, as has center James Andre.

What's it all mean? Could be a field day for a hot Patriots pass-rush group. Matthew Judon -- he of the many complaints of his many drug tests this year -- should be matched up on an overmatched right tackle. Josh Uche could have his hands full with starting left tackle Kolton Miller, but if the Patriots continue to use the twists and stunts they've leaned on this season, then perhaps Uche can continue his torrid pace of pass-rush production by looping inside and working on Parham.

Meanwhile, Deatrich Wise told reporters on Friday that he anticipates interior rusher Christian Barmore returning after a seven-game absence on injured reserve with a knee issue. That could result in a long day for Andre and Eluemunor.

The Raiders are already having a rough season from a pass-protection standpoint. They're 24th in Pro Football Focus pass-blocking efficiency and quarterback Derek Carr has the 10th-highest percentage of under-pressure dropbacks this season. With Uche, Judon and potentially Barmore all taking the field Sunday, that's a recipe for some holiday joy for Patriots fans.

Matchup that will take years off your life

Maxx Crosby vs. Patriots right tackle

Crosby could be a certified game-wrecker for the Patriots if they don't plan for him properly. He's third in the NFL this season with 59 total pressures generated, per PFF. Over the course of the last month, he's seventh in the NFL in pass-rush win rate. He's long, he's relentless, and he typically aligns over right tackles.

That could be a problem for Mac Jones and Co. Isaiah Wynn has been ruled out for the game already. Yodny Cajuste is dealing with calf and back issues that have had him limited in practice this week and officially questionable for Sunday. Cajuste was active last week against Arizona but played only on special teams. If he can't play offensively, the Patriots may need to turn to the recently-signed Conor McDermott once again as their starter on the right side.

Whether it's Cajuste or McDermott, the Patriots will likely need to commit multiple bodies to that side of the line of scrimmage to keep Crosby in check in obvious dropback-passing situations. Not ideal.

Matchup that will determine the outcome

Josh McDaniels vs. Bill Belichick

Belichick's former assistants have fared well against him of late, winning nine of 14 meetings since 2018. And Josh McDaniels won his only meeting against his coaching mentor all the way back in 2009, when he led the Broncos. What happened in that game provides an interesting backdrop for this one.

Chris Simms -- a Broncos quarterback under McDaniels at the time -- has the details, but it boiled down to McDaniels having knowledge of Patriots defensive tendencies. He understood how they'd react to certain offensive looks, and he took advantage.

Might the same be true this weekend? The Patriots have the same defensive system they've had for several years, a man-heavy scheme with Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick at the helm. Perhaps that pairing has altered some of what they will do so that McDaniels can't get a bead on their plan. But at this stage in the season, there are only so many new calls that can be drawn up.

There's no doubt that Belichick and his staff will be familiar with what McDaniels does, too. They know his offense. They know the tendencies of his defensive coordinator Patrick Graham -- who was a Patriots assistant for seven years -- as well.

But if McDaniels gets a whiff of what the Patriots are going to be doing defensively, and if he can get a player like Davante Adams to attack where the defense is weakest, that combination of coaching know-how and superior on-the-field talent could give the Raiders enough of an edge to win this battle of Student versus Teacher.

After seeing him in training camp practices back in August, and after watching what he's done to the rest of the league this year, Belichick knows that Adams will be a handful whether McDaniels knows what the Patriots are doing defensively or not.

"Really special to see him up close, I mean on the practice field," Belichick said of Adams. "Obviously saw him at Green Bay. That was a breakout game to get his career started there (in 2014). But great ball skills, really smooth, very crafty runner, slick, good length, does a really good job of changing speeds. He's just a really hard guy to cover, with elite ball skills and elite intelligence and savviness -- if that's a word."

Until the Patriots prove they can work around their offensive line limitations and still keep up on the scoreboard with a team that may be featuring not only Adams and Jacobs but also Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow -- both of whom may be coming off IR this weekend -- this feels like a game where they may need a score defensively or on special teams to win it.

Prediction: Raiders 23, Patriots 20