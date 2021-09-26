Patriots Vs. Saints Inactives: Trent Brown, Josh Uche Won't Play Week 3

Patriots-Saints inactives: Trent Brown, Josh Uche won't play Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have a couple notable players ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.
Right tackle Trent Brown, who suffered a calf injury in Week 1, is among the inactives. He also didn't play in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets. The three most likely candidates to replace Brown are Yasir Durant, Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste.
U.S. & World
Tom E. Curran's Patriots vs. Saints preview and prediction
Josh Uche's absence will be felt, too. The second-year linebacker had a strong start to the season and is responsible for three of the Patriots' six sacks through two games. He appeared on Friday's injury report with a back issue.
Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a healthy scratch for a second consecutive week.
Here are the official Week 3 inactives for the Patriots and Saints.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB
Devin Asiasi, TE
Trent Brown, OT
Ronnie Perkins, LB
Josh Uche, LB
Shaun Wade, CB
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1-1)
Ian Book, QB
Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR
Erik McCoy, C
Albert Huggins, DT
Desmond Trufant, CB