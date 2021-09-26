Patriots Vs. Saints Inactives: Trent Brown, Josh Uche Won't Play Week 3

Patriots-Saints inactives: Trent Brown, Josh Uche won't play Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have a couple notable players ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Right tackle Trent Brown, who suffered a calf injury in Week 1, is among the inactives. He also didn't play in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets. The three most likely candidates to replace Brown are Yasir Durant, Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste.

Josh Uche's absence will be felt, too. The second-year linebacker had a strong start to the season and is responsible for three of the Patriots' six sacks through two games. He appeared on Friday's injury report with a back issue.

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a healthy scratch for a second consecutive week.

Here are the official Week 3 inactives for the Patriots and Saints.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

Devin Asiasi, TE

Trent Brown, OT

Ronnie Perkins, LB

Josh Uche, LB

Shaun Wade, CB

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1-1)

Ian Book, QB

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR

Erik McCoy, C

Albert Huggins, DT

Desmond Trufant, CB