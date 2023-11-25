Patriots waive quarterback Will Grier

The New England Patriots choice at quarterback is now down to one less player after they have waived Will Grier, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ QB news: New England waived quarterback Will Grier, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2023

This comes after reports that Will Grier and Malik Cunningham may have been told by the coaching staff to be ready to go, although they didn't appear to be in the running for the starting spot.

This comes after a week of players being unsure who will get the start at QB between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

How the Patriots choose to handle their QB situation on Sunday remains to be seen, but whoever is chosen will have a unique challenge on his hands as they face the New York Giants.