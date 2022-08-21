Patriots Waive Tight End Dalton Keene

Patriots part ways with third-year tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends.

Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact on the field during his Patriots tenure. In six games, all in his rookie 2020 season, he caught three passes on five targets for 16 yards.

Keene was a longshot to crack the Patriots' 2022 roster. With his departure, New England's tight end depth chart consists of Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi, Matt Sokol and the recently-signed Jalen Wydermyer

The Patriots are now down to 82 players on the active roster. Teams must cut rosters to 80 players by Tuesday.