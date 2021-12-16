Pats-Colts Injury Report: Mac Jones Removed, Damien Harris Questionable

Jones removed, Harris questionable on final Patriots-Colts injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots have officially listed nine players as questionable for Saturday night's pivotal Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts on the road.
The most notable player designated as questionable is starting running back Damien Harris. The former Alabama star was playing well in the Patriots' previous game -- a Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills -- but had to leave in the third quarter because of a hamstring issue.
If Harris doesn't play or is limited Saturday night, we could see a larger role for rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
The Patriots also ruled out rookie defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins, who also was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Perkins has not yet made his NFL debut.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was removed from the injury report. He was listed on the Tuesday and Wednesday injury reports with a left thumb issue.
The Colts have ruled out defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and listed center Ryan Kelly as questionable. They are the only two players on Indy's injury report.
Here are the final Week 15 injury reports for the Patriots and Colts.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4)
OUT
- LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
DOUBTFUL
- No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
- C David Andrews, Shoulder
- DL Christian Barmore, Knee
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
- RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
- OT Trent Brown, Calf/Wrist
- OL Yodney Cajuste, Illness
- K Nick Folk, Left Knee
- RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
- S Adrian Phillips, Knee
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (7-5)
OUT
- DT Antwaun Woods, Calf
DOUBTFUL
- No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
- C Ryan Kelly, Knee/Illness/Personal Matter