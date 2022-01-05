Pats-Dolphins Week 18 Injury Report: Nelson Agholor Returns to Practice

Patriots-Dolphins Week 18 injury report: Nelson Agholor returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots had a veteran wide receiver return to practice Wednesday as they prepare to play the rival Miami Dolphins on the road in the Week 18 regular season finale.
Nelson Agholor was back at practice as a limited participant. He has missed the last two games because of a concussion. Agholor was one of 11 players listed as limited on New England's Wednesday injury report.
Second-year safety Kyle Dugger was the only Patriots player who did not practice. He's battling a hand injury.
The Dolphins had full practice attendance and only three players were listed as limited Wednesday, including defensive linemen John Jenkins and Emmanuel Ogbah.
Here are the first Week 18 injury reports from the Patriots and Dolphins.
New England Patriots (10-6)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
- WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
- C David Andrews, Shoulder
- DL Christian Barmore, Knee
- RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
- DB Cody Davis, Wrist
- K Nick Folk, Left Knee
- RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
- LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
- WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
- S Adrian Phillips, Knee
- T Isaiah Wynn, Hip
FULL AVAILABILITY
- None
Miami Dolphins (8-8)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- None
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
- DT John Jenkins, Illness
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Quad
- WR DeVante Parker, Not Injury Related - Veteran Rest
- WR Preston Williams, Illness
FULL AVAILABILITY
- G/T Jesse Davis, Knee / Elbow
- WR Isaiah Ford, Knee
- RB Phillip Lindsay, Ankle