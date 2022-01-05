Pats-Dolphins Week 18 Injury Report: Nelson Agholor Returns to Practice

Patriots-Dolphins Week 18 injury report: Nelson Agholor returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots had a veteran wide receiver return to practice Wednesday as they prepare to play the rival Miami Dolphins on the road in the Week 18 regular season finale.

Nelson Agholor was back at practice as a limited participant. He has missed the last two games because of a concussion. Agholor was one of 11 players listed as limited on New England's Wednesday injury report.

Second-year safety Kyle Dugger was the only Patriots player who did not practice. He's battling a hand injury.

The Dolphins had full practice attendance and only three players were listed as limited Wednesday, including defensive linemen John Jenkins and Emmanuel Ogbah.

Here are the first Week 18 injury reports from the Patriots and Dolphins.

New England Patriots (10-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip

FULL AVAILABILITY

None

Miami Dolphins (8-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

None

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT John Jenkins, Illness

DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Quad

WR DeVante Parker, Not Injury Related - Veteran Rest

WR Preston Williams, Illness

FULL AVAILABILITY