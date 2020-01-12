Pats Fans React to Julian Edelman’s Arrest

Patriots fans reacting Sunday after wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California.

Edelman was arrested and cited for misdemeanor vandalism after a night out with two former Boston athletes, Boston Celtics’ Paul Pierce and former Pats wide receiver Danny Amendola.

The Beverly Hills Police department say Edelman damaged a parked vehicle by jumping on it’s hood around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

“Well it looks like they had a good time huh? What are you going to do?” said Jim Russell, a Patriots fan. “Let loose, as long as nobody was injured bad, I mean a misdemeanor, he should be acting better than that but that’s what alcohol does.”

TMZ sports first reported the arrest, that the vehicle was a Mercedes and it was apparent Edelman was drinking prior.

Edelman was released later Saturday night on a citation, and is scheduled to appear in court in California on April 13th.

He is also facing two surgeries in the offseason.

“I think maybe he drank too much and it was a mistake,” said Ali Haidak. “But he’s a good guy.”

NBC 10 Boston and NECN reached out the The New England Patriots, but had no immediate comment on the incident.