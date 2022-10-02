Pats QB Brian Hoyer Exits Packers Game After Huge Hit; Rookie Takes Over

Hoyer exits Pats-Packers after huge hit; Bailey Zappe takes over originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brian Hoyer's third start since the 2017 season lasted all of 10 minutes.

The New England Patriots' backup quarterback exited Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Packers after taking a huge hit from Green Bay pass rusher Rashan Gary on a sack at the 5:46 mark of the first quarter.

Hoyer immediately went to the blue medical tent after the sack and later was taken to the locker room to be evaluated by an independent neurologist for a potential head injury, per CBS' Tracy Wolfson.

Hoyer was starting in place of Mac Jones, who was ruled out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Rookie Bailey Zappe took over at quarterback in place of Hoyer in his first regular-season action.

Zappe will be under center for the rest of the game. Hoyer was officially ruled out with a head injury.

For more on Bailey Zappe, hear from the coach who knows him best on this Next Pats. https://t.co/BexhaPwO65 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 2, 2022

While Zappe led all of college football in 2021 with 5,545 passing yards and 56 passing touchdowns at Western Kentucky, it's obviously not ideal that New England is down to its third-string quarterback in Week 4.