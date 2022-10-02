Brian Hoyer

Pats QB Brian Hoyer Exits Packers Game After Huge Hit; Rookie Takes Over

Bailey Zappe took over at quarterback in place of Hoyer in his first regular-season action

By Darren Hartwell and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Hoyer exits Pats-Packers after huge hit; Bailey Zappe takes over originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brian Hoyer's third start since the 2017 season lasted all of 10 minutes.

The New England Patriots' backup quarterback exited Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Packers after taking a huge hit from Green Bay pass rusher Rashan Gary on a sack at the 5:46 mark of the first quarter.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hoyer immediately went to the blue medical tent after the sack and later was taken to the locker room to be evaluated by an independent neurologist for a potential head injury, per CBS' Tracy Wolfson.

Hoyer was starting in place of Mac Jones, who was ruled out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Rookie Bailey Zappe took over at quarterback in place of Hoyer in his first regular-season action.

U.S. & World

hurricane ian

Death Toll Rises to 77 Amid Struggle to Recover From Ian

Joe Biden

Biden Pledge to Make Federal Fleet Electric Faces Slow Start

Zappe will be under center for the rest of the game. Hoyer was officially ruled out with a head injury.

While Zappe led all of college football in 2021 with 5,545 passing yards and 56 passing touchdowns at Western Kentucky, it's obviously not ideal that New England is down to its third-string quarterback in Week 4.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Brian HoyerNew England Patriotsbailey zappe
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us