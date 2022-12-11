Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage During Milwaukee Concert Due to Bomb Threat

Philadelphia’s own Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage Saturday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, due to a bomb threat, police said.

Milwaukee police told NBC affiliate TMJ4 the bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Riverside Theater during the legendary soul singer's concert.

In a video posted on social media, LaBelle can be heard telling security to wait before they quickly walk her off.

Labelle was not injured and neither was anyone else, Milwaukee police reported. The theater was searched by K9 units and no explosive devices were found.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Pabst Theater Group said, "Tonight's Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department."

The Pabst Theater Group said they're working with the LaBelle to reschedule the show.