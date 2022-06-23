Paul Pelosi

Paul Pelosi, Husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Charged With DUI

By NBC Bay Area staff

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence.

His mugshot was released after he was involved in a Napa County car crash over Memorial Day weekend.

The criminal complaint said the 82-year old Pelosi was arrested after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content level of .082%.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury

Both Pelosi and the driver of the other car declined medical treatment at the accident scene.

After his arrest, Paul Pelosi was released on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

If convicted, he would face up to a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years of probation. He would also be required to complete a drinking driver class and install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle — a breathalyzer that requires the driver to blow into it before operating the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

This article contains material from the Associated Press

