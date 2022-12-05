Paul Pelosi Makes First Public Appearance Since Attack at Kennedy Center Honors

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul attended the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony Sunday in Washington.

This was Paul Pelosi’s first public appearance since he was attacked in their San Francisco home. He was seen at the awards ceremony wearing a hat and just one glove.

On Oct 28., Paul Pelosi was beaten on his head with a hammer. The 82-year-old was hospitalized for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

Police arrested David DePape for the attack. He pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

DePape is due back in court for state charges on Dec. 14.

As for the honorees, President Joe Biden congratulated this year's class at the White House before the big event.

This year's Kennedy Center honorees were George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer Tania Leon and members of the rock band U2.