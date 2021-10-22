Boston Celtics

Paul Pierce, Danny Ainge Highlight Celtics' Opening Night Ceremony

By Justin Leger

The Boston Celtics took a moment before their home opener Friday night to celebrate the team's 75th anniversary.

Several important figures in C's history, including Hall of Famer Paul Pierce and ex-Celtics player and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, were in attendance. They were honored prior to tip-off along with Leon Powe, Brian Scalabrine, Cedric Maxwell and Tom "Satch" Sanders.

Marcus Smart capped off the occasion with a message to Celtics fans.

"On behalf of me, my teammates and the entire Celtics organization, we want to say thank you to you guys for your continued love, support, and energy. Go C's."

Check out the full ceremony in the video above.

