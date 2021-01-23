Payton Pritchard Injury: Celtics Rookie Suffered MCL Sprain Vs. 76ers

Celtics get good news on Pritchard's knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics received some good news Saturday on their prized rookie Payton Pritchard.
Pritchard suffered what appeared to be a serious injury during the first quarter of Friday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Fortunately, the 22-year-old seems to have dodged a bullet.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Pritchard suffered a right MCL sprain and is expected to resume on-court activities in two weeks.
The Celtics later confirmed the right MCL sprain diagnosis on their injury report for Sunday's game vs. Cleveland.
While it's a bummer the C's will be without their spark plug off the bench for at least a couple of weeks, Pritchard avoiding an ACL tear or another serious knee injury is a relief.
Sunday's Celtics-Cavaliers matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET.