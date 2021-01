A pedestrian died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, authorities said.

Boston police said the person was struck in the City Square area near the North Washington Bridge Tuesday morning.

#UPDATE: @bostonpolice: One person killed after being hit by a vehicle near Chelsea & North Washington.



Police have a truck pulled over on the ramp to 93/Storrow.



North Washington bridge remains closed in both directions as police investigate. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/9BqY6cqNoS — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) January 5, 2021

Crews were responding to the scene and that traffic was severely impacted. The North Washington Bridge was temporarily closed.