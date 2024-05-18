Waterbury

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Waterbury, Conn.

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Chase Avenue around 2:10 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian involved.

Once there, officers said a male pedestrian who had been struck was in the road.

The pedestrian, later identified as 46-year-old Dwayne Hunter, of Waterbury, was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene after hitting Hunter.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
