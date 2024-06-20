Massachusetts woman killed in hit-and-run in Connecticut

A Massachusetts woman is dead after she was hit by a driver who fled the scene in Hartford late Thursday night and police are looking for the driver.

Patrol officers responded to Main Street, near Tower Avenue, at 11:55 p.m. after reports that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and they found the victim, Lutricia Daniels, 40, of Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Police said Daniel was struck while crossing the street, sustained severe injuries and died at the scene, police said.

The car that hit Daniels was described as a red Honda Accord that went south on Main Street after the crash.

State police later found a vehicle matching that description empty and on fire on Interstate 384 East, near Exit 2.

First responders on I-384 East in Manchester early Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway.