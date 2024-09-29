Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Trumbull, Conn. has died

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Trumbull on Saturday has died.

Officers received several 911 calls around 7:20 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Church Hill Road near Main Street. The vehicle had also reportedly collided with a fire hydrant and ended up against a pole.

Investigators said the pedestrian was walking across a dimly lit portion of Church Hill Road when they were struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating with police.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. First responders rendered medical aid to the pedestrian and transported the person to the hospital.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released.

After the collision, parts of Church Hill Road and Main Street were closed. Several hours later, the area reopened.

The Trumbull Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision. It remains active and is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.