Man Crossing I-93 on Foot Hit and Killed by SUV in Boston

A man walking across Interstate 93 in Boston was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night, police said.

The crash took place about 9:40 p.m. near the South Bay Center shopping mall, around exit 15, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man crossed one side of the highway but was hit by the SUV and thrown back across the median.

The driver stopped and called 911 right away, according to police. The driver has been cooperative and did not appear to be incapacitated or under the influence.

The person who died didn't have identification on him and police were still working Sunday morning to find his identity.