Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hamden, CT

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Hamden on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Brooksvale Avenue near Farmington Canal Linear Park shortly before 8 a.m.

In a tweet, Hamden Fire Department said a pedestrian was struck and was under the vehicle.

80 brooksvale ave.

Pedestrian struck still under the vehicle.

E9,E5,Sq1,T1,C3,R1 — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 9, 2024

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries, but was conscious and alert. The person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

At this time, Brooksvale Avenue is closed from Whitney Avenue to Still Hill Road. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.