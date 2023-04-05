Woman in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run in Connectucut: Police

A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit in Meriden by a driver who left the scene, police said. Police said they have identified the person who they believe was driving the SUV that hit her.

Officers found the victim on the sidewalk of Bee Street in Meriden when they responded to several 911 calls at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday and she had life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut and she was later transported to Hartford Hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said.

Police said the woman had stepped out into Bee Street to speak to a friend who was parked in front of her home when another vehicle hit the side of the friend’s vehicle and the woman.

The driver who hit her kept going, leaving a wheel well at the scene.

Police determined that the vehicle might have been a 2008 to 2015 Nissan Rogue.

Someone who saw the crash had followed the vehicle that hit the woman to the area of Meadow Brook Drive and police went through security footage and saw that the vehicle never left the street.

They said they found car parts from the suspected vehicle on Meadow Brook Drive, followed the trail, and found tire marks in the grass and a blue 2012 Nissan Rogue with heavy front right damage, police said.

They impounded the SUV and said they identified the driver.

Meriden police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Hartline or Sgt Zajac at the Meriden Police Department 203-630-6201.